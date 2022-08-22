Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – “Black Ink Crew” member Richard “O’S***” Duncan has been arrested after a traffic stop by the police.

TMZ reported that Duncan was arrested for DUI in July after cops in Georgia stopped him for speeding.

An incident report obtained by the publication revealed that cops carried out a field sobriety test after seeing that he smelled of alcohol.

It was also learnt that Richard admitted he had been drinking. During a search of his car, cops say they found a bag of cocaine in the center cupholder.

The former reality show star was charged with speeding, DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. The possession charge is a felony and the rest are misdemeanors. He has pled not guilty.

Richard has battled alcohol and substance abuse problems over the years, even being put on professional leave to deal with his issues during the first season of the VH1 reality show. Now, he owns Drip Tattoo Collective in Atlanta.