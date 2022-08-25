Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 25 August 2022 – A woman from Machakos is living in fear after finding a tiny coffin dumped at her daughter’s homestead.
Shocked by the turn of events, the woman, identified as Scholastica Mbithe, went to report the bizarre incident at a nearby police station.
“Scholastica went to her daughter’s compound, namely Rosalia Mbatha David, which is next to her home and saw a small coffin,” a police report reads in part.
Police officers accompanied her to the scene and opened the coffin.
The coffin contained paraphernalia, which included a cow horn, male/female wooden carvings, and three bottles containing some concoction, a male underwear and a dead black chicken.
The scene was processed and the case filed.
The bizarre incident has been linked to witchcraft.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
