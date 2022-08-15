Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Controversial city Pastor James Ng’ang’a has ridiculed Agano party presidential candidate, David Mwaure, after he trailed Roots party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, in the August 9 unofficial presidential results.

In his sermon, Ng’ang’a asked Mwaure to quit politics and return to church as he queried how Wajackoyah whose manifesto was endorsing bhang had trounced him in the presidential race yet he was a preacher.

“Nimeona Wajackoyah ako na kura nyingi sana. Yule anauza nyoka na bangi na kuna bishop yuko hapo na huyu wa bangi ndio ako na kura nyingi. Na ni bishop!

“Bishop! Ulienda kubaya, bishop rudi kwa kanisa,”

“Bishop ghai! Amekaa miaka nne, forty years bishop na leo ametokelezea na huyu wa bangi akatokelezea, hata hajanyoa na bishop amenyoa na amevaa suti, huyu amefunga tu kilemba. Sasa huyu wa bangi nimeangalia nikaona hata Mandera ako na kura,” Ng’ang’a said amid laughter,” Ng’ang’a stated.

This came even as Mwaure conceded defeat and endorsed Deputy President William Ruto after what he termed as wide consultations.

“We wish to concede defeat in the presidential elections in the republic of Kenya of the year 2022 with verification on going in Bomas.

“This we are doing after seeing what our performance has been, after deep discussions with our teams in Bomas and after consulting widely,” Mwaure said.

The cleric-turned politician said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate has a better chance of clinching the seat.

“We have also with our teams been following the ongoing exercise at Bomas and indicate that the figures there are and have consistency and undoubtedly been in favour of William Samoei Ruto, the current deputy president of the republic of Kenya.”

“As we concede we also endorse the winning friend and the person of his Excellency William Ruto and urge IEBC to be fervent in declaring his win when it’s time to do so,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.