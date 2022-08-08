Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have secured a major victory after the Court of Appeal suspended the use of manual registers in the August 9 General Election.

A bench of three judges of the Court of Appeal suspended the order directing IEBC to use manual registers in the general election, hours after the UDA party filed a petition in court contesting the use of manual voter registers by IEBC as ordered by the High Court.

In its ruling, the bench of three judges stated that the electoral body will use the directions in the case by NASA in 2017 where the court ordered that IEBC use the printed register of voters only in situations where the KIEMS kits completely fail with no option of repair or replacement.

In the petition, UDA claimed the integrity of the polls was likely to be compromised if the manual registers were used.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed last week that the electoral body had complied with the High Court order on the use of manual register

“We shall now deploy the printed register of voters at the polling stations where the names of the voters shall be crossed out after identification of voters using the KIEMs Kit.

“The Commission commits to adhere to the rule of law and will facilitate the realization of political rights of Kenyans as is capitulated in Article 38 of the constitution to deliver a free, fair, and credible election,” Chebukati stated at a press conference on Friday, August 5.

“It has two levels of usage; it will be crossed out at the same time with verification by the biometrics and also as complementary if the KIEMS Kit fails,” Chebukati explained.

The decision brings a protracted battle that found its way to court as a decision by IEBC to exclude the manual register was challenged in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.