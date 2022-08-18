Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua can now breathe a sigh of relief barely 3 days after their victory in the August 9th General Election.

This is after High Court spared him from testifying in the inquest of the death of Nyeri County’s third Governor Wahome Gakuru.

In its ruling, the High Court granted Gachagua a leeway to withdraw from testifying since his testimony won’t add much value to the case.

In August 2021, Gachagua, alongside Mutahi Kahiga, the fourth Governor of Nyeri County, had been directed to offer testimonies by the Magistrate Court.

But in her latest ruling, Justice Florence Muchemi quashed the directive giving the two leaders a window to withdraw as witnesses.

Gakuru’s life was tragically cut short after he got involved in an accident at Makenji along the Kenol-Nairobi highway on November 7, 2017.

Gachagua was summoned to testify in the case after the prosecution argued that the former Governor’s death occurred after Gakuru ordered an audit of public funds during the tenure of his brother Nderitu Gachagua.

But soon after the summons, Gachagua filed a suit challenging the directive on the basis that none of the witnesses presented during the inquest have mentioned him or Kahiga.

The two leaders also argued that public perception of them would be eroded and their constitutional rights violated.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga and MP Gachagua also stated that they did not have evidence to give before the court regarding the circumstances surrounding the car crash.

Gakuru’s family had claimed Gachagua and Kahiga knew something to do with their kin’s death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.