Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, seems to be winning everything when it comes to the case he has lodged at the Supreme Court challenging the declaration of William Ruto as President-Elect.

In a ruling delivered by the seven judges on Tuesday, the bench ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commission to allow Raila Odinga and his ICT gurus to access the commission servers that were used to transmit the results of the August 9th election.

Raila, through his lead lawyer and senior counsel, James Orengo, had requested the top court to issue orders and allow Raila’s men to access the servers and prove to the court how the August 9th election was rigged in favor of William Ruto.

The development came minutes after the Supreme Court also ordered a vote recount in 15 polling stations as Raila Odinga requested.

The judges gave the court registry 48 hours to do a recount and report to the President of the Judiciary, Martha Koome.

