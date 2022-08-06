Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is the next President of Kenya, going by the opinion poll conducted by Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.

In the online poll that he later deleted, Sudi, a close ally of Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto, had asked Kenyans whom they will vote for President next Tuesday between Raila and Ruto.

Over 57,000 Kenyans participated in the poll, and 57 percent said they will vote for Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Ruto came second with 43 percent, meaning that he will be the official opposition leader once Raila Odinga forms the government in August.

The poll comes 3 days before over 22 million Kenyans go to the polls.

Here is the screenshot of Sudi’s poll showing Raila Odinga leading with a huge gap.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.