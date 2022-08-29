Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has received a huge boost after lawyer Dunstan Omari filed a petition requesting the Supreme Court to nullify the August 9th presidential election.

Last Monday, Raila moved to the Supreme Court where he challenged the apex court to nullify the election because there were a lot of illegalities and irregularities that were committed during the election.

In his petition, Omari accuses the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of denying people with disabilities the chance to vote during the August 9th General Election.

The lawyer told the seven Supreme Court judges to nullify the Presidential election for failure to allow people with disabilities to exercise their democratic right at the polling Stations on the August 9th General Election.

The case hearing will start on Tuesday and the determination will be made on Monday.

The case will be heard by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Judges Philomena Mwilu, Njoki Ndungu, Isaac Lenaola, Smoking Wanjala, Mohamed Ibrahim, and William Ouko.

