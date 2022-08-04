Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the Inspector General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the alleged telephone conversation between Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed and a senior IEBC official.

In the audio recording that circulated on social media platforms this week, Junet – who is the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council Secretary-General – is allegedly planning a meeting with an IEBC official.

“Now, there is a high-level meeting you were asking me about… I want to organise it tomorrow at 6:00… No, 6 in the evening. We will discuss this matter and we have to come up with a solution. There is a problem there, we need to sort it out,” Junet is heard saying.

Haji, in a statement, said he wants the police to investigate the authenticity of the audio recording.

“The remarks captured in the voice recording and the alleged subsequent meeting may be contrary to section 20(2) of the Elections Offences Act, 2016 and section 15 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act, 2018,” Haji says in a letter to IG Mutyambai.

He further said wants the IG to submit the investigation file to him within seven days.

