Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has received a huge boost after the ongoing vote recount exercise at Forodha House showed a lot of discrepancies in 15 polling stations that the Supreme Court ordered for a recount.

In the Majengo polling centre, two polling stations didn’t have FormS 34A, raising questions about where Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) got the results to upload in their portal.

According to Form 34A uploaded in the portal, Raila Odinga garnered 139 votes while Deputy President William Ruto got 83 votes.

The seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday ordered IEBC officials to present the ballots for the recount in Nairobi.

The judges ordered this during a pretrial conference of the presidential petition filed by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

The polling stations are Nandi Hills and Sinendeti primary schools, and Tinderet Conmo in Nandi County.

Others are Belgut, Kapsuser, and Chepkutum primary Schools in Kericho county; Jomvu, Mikindani, Ministry of Water, Mvita, and Majengo primary schools in Mombasa county.

A recount of ballots from Jarok, Gathanji, and Kiheo primary schools in Nyandarua County is also ongoing.

