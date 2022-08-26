Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Azimio One Kenyan Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after one of his lieutenants in Siaya County dumped him for Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, Ugenya Member of Parliament, David Ochieng, said after soul searching, he has decided to join Ruto, who he confidently said will form the next government.

Ochieng was elected on Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party.

“We are very happy to be here, and I must say MDG is part of the jigsaw puzzle that has been missing in your matrix to govern the country.

“We as MDG believe that the things that we would want to make this country liveable lie at the heart of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto,” Ochieng said.

Ruto, who spoke after Ochieng’s defection, stated that he will ensure they are treated as equal partners within the growing alliance.

Ochieng was accompanied by former Kisumu senator Fred outa, Former Kisumu Town West MP Olago Oluoch, and former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.