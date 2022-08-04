Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, has received a major boost after the High court permitted him to use Nyayo Stadium for his final rally on Saturday.

Initially, Sports Kenya, which is tasked with managing the stadium, noted that the venue had already been booked for a separate peace concert.

The concert is slated to take place between August 5 and August 7, 2022.

UDA representatives sued Sports Kenya to contest the decision to prevent them from using the venue on Saturday.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Joseph Sergon directed Sports Kenya to allow UDA to use the venue on August 6.

“Until the inter-party hearing on the aforementioned motion, an interim order is granted suspending the respondent (Sports Kenya), its servants, employees, agents, successors, assignees, or anyone else from withdrawing the availability of the suit premises (Nyayo Stadium) to the applicant (UDA) on August 6, 2022,” Justice Sergon ruled.

