Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Beyonce has reportedly removed a sample of the 2003 Kelis song Milkshake from her song Energy after criticism from Kelis over the sample.

The song Energy, from the latest album Renaissance from Beyonce, 40 – had revised versions on Tidal and Apple as of Tuesday, according to Rolling Stone. At one point, a glitch occurred.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the version of Energy featuring the Kelis sample remained the same on the Spotify version as of Tuesday.

The 2003 hit from Kelis was penned by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (formerly known as The Neptunes), who both were credited on the Beyonce track, though Kelis wasn’t. Beyonce’s website indicated that the samples used on the track were interpolated, altering the existing sound for a new song.

Kelis last week accused Beyonce of ‘theft’ for allegedly using a sample of a track off her 2003 album Tasty on her new album without permission.

The performer, 42, didn’t hold back after discovering that the superstar, 40, used a short section from her song, Milkshake, on her forthcoming track, Energy, alongside the rest of the world.

After a fan account for the two-time Grammy nominee shared the news, Kelis commented that she was shocked by the song credit and angered not to have any advance notice.

‘My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance all 3 parties involved is astounding,’ she said. ‘I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.’

In response to one comment that Beyonce clearly admires her work, Kelis replied: ‘Admire is not the word.’ In another comment, she said ‘It’s not a collab it’s theft.’

Kelis later took to Instagram calling the track Milkshake ‘one of the most licensed records of our generation.’

She added: ‘I am a creator , I’m an innovator, I have done more then left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are [bullies] and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations. Peace.’

Beyonce’s upcoming record will be the seventh she has produced over her much-celebrated career.