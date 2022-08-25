Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy allegedly told a woman ‘it’s small, dont worry’ before raping her in an attack that ‘lasted for 20 seconds’, a court heard.

The footballer, 28, also allegedly told the woman, who claims he raped her during a party at his house: ‘All these women want to f*** me.’

In a police interview played to Chester Crown Court on Wednesday August 24, the alleged victim said the Manchester City left-back tried to ‘debate’ her into having sex after getting her alone at a gathering at his mansion – The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire – in July 2021.

She said she had been playing Jenga and a dare game with the French International and his friends in the kitchen.

Chester Crown Court heard Mendy then asked her to come downstairs and they began kissing before he pulled his pants down.

She told police: ‘His language was quite direct and crude. He said “You don’t trust me” and I said “I don’t know you”.

‘He was like “all these women want to f*** me” and I was like “OK”. I think he was saying stuff to make me want to do stuff with him.

‘I was like I’m not doing anything like that and I literally had to give excuses as to why. It was like arguing with a brick wall.’

Jurors heard she told Mendy she did not want to have sex with him as she had to get to work. She said that she was not on contraception so didn’t want to get pregnant and she was also worried it would be painful.

The woman said: ‘It wasn’t something I would want to do, especially with someone I don’t know. And I was sober as well so I was very aware of everything.

‘And I was like I don’t want to do anything, I don’t know you, I would rather get to know someone better, it wouldn’t even be enjoyable for me.

‘He said “It’s small, don’t worry” and I said “That’s not helping”.’

She added: ‘We just ended up having sex and it wasn’t long or anything – within 20 seconds it was over.’

The woman said she ‘felt dirty’ and used most of a pack of baby wipes to try to clean herself after the incident, the jury heard.

She did not report the rape to police until being contacted by officers after other allegations surfaced because ‘it was like one word against another’ and that she was ‘really scared’, adding: “these people have power whether you like it or not’, the court heard.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told jurors earlier this week Mendy raped two other women on the same night.

The court heard the offences took place at Mendy’s ‘isolated’ home, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew in rural Cheshire.

Also on trial is Mendy’s friend and ‘fixer’ Louis Saha Matturie, 41, who allegedly helped find young women for Mendy and was present at parties where women claim they were raped.

In cross-examination, the court was played a number of still photographs and video clips taken after the alleged rape which showed the witness with another girl at the party.

She said: ‘I was putting on a brave face. There were girls I did not know and boys who would have his back in that situation. I was kind of alone.’

The jury was shown also CCTV clips from inside a Manchester nightclub later that night which shows the woman dancing with Mendy on a crowded dance floor.

She was seen to grind her bottom against Mendy and then put her arms around his neck.

Mendy’s barrister, Eleanor Laws QC said: ‘You are very physically comfortable in his company, aren’t you? ‘

The woman replied: ‘We are in a club with the loud music. If you want to hear anyone you have to get up close.’

Ms. Laws said: ‘You don’t have to put your hand on their neck, do you?’

The witness said she was ‘very drunk’ at the time and does not remember dancing with Mendy.

She added: ‘I was in denial and trying to block it out. I had not processed what had happened. I acted as normal.’

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that she had been to Mendy’s house before going clubbing on the Tuesday three days before the alleged incident on the Friday.

Speaking about how the night had started, she said: ‘We were just chilling, It was a nice vibe.’

While at the party, the woman says she told Mendy’s friend and fixer Louis Saha Matturie – who is the footballer’s co-defendant in the case – that she was going to work.

She claimed that Matturie had offered her money to stay, but she told him she would not change her plans.

She said that they were sitting on bean bags and she was insisting that she did not want to have sex.

‘I did not know what more to do in that moment. I had given every excuse to get out of that situation. I ended up by giving in.

‘There was nothing else I could say or do. We ended up having sex.

‘I was on all fours and he was behind me with his hand on my back. I was saying ‘no’ and he was saying ‘let me’.

‘It was all over very quick, it was like 20 seconds. I felt dirty, unclean and ashamed.’

The witness, in cross-examination, said she had got on well with Mendy, but denied they had been flirting.

Ms Laws, questioning the witness, said the woman had originally told police she had gone downstairs to get changed and Mendy ‘followed her down’.

Ms Laws said: ‘I suggest you went downstairs because you were enjoying the attention of Mr Mendy.’

The witness replied: ‘No one person was getting more attention than anyone else. It was not like that.’

Ms. Laws said: ‘You were not sexually assaulted downstairs by Mr Mendy at any time, were you?’

She replied: ‘That’s incorrect.’

The witness denied that she had stopped Mr Mendy from leaving the cinema room and had started to kiss him before performing a sex act on him.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, is the footballer’s friend and fixer, alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.