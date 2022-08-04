Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – A BBC radio presenter who sexually abused a teenage boy after luring him to BBC studios with backstage passes has been jailed for eight years.

Former journalist, John Caine, 69, was today, August 3, jailed after being convicted of gross indecency for crimes including sexually assaulting the boy under 16 while another unidentified man held him down.

A court heard Caine used the visits to the BBC Merseyside studio to grope the boy, from Flintshire in North Wales, over his clothing on separate occasions while driving home from the radio station.

Caine, previously of Gower Street in Liverpool, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today via video link from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, for sentencing today.

Caine became a trusted friend of the boy’s family while he was working as a BBC radio presenter in the late 1970s.

Prosecutor James Wilson said the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had an interest in the world of broadcasting so Caine invited him ‘behind the scenes’.

After persuading the teenage boy to stay overnight at his cottage with other youngsters, Caine went into his tent late at night and sexually assaulted him while another person, who has never been identified, held him down.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard none of the attacks happened whilst on BBC property.

The victim said that what Caine did has ‘defined his whole life’, forcing him to live with ‘a particular intense feeling of guilt’ that had ‘invaded every possible aspect’ of his life going forward.

In an impact statement, he said: ‘These incidents have effectively split my life into two parts – the one that existed before they took place and the one that I’ve endured ever since.

‘I feel that I have never returned to the person that I was or became the person I would or could have been had these things not happened.’

The court also heard how Caine had been arrested, charged and convicted for similar offences against teenage boys, spanning the 70s, 80s and 90s at a court in Manchester over two decades ago.

However, the crimes against his North Wales victim were not brought before the court until now.

Defending Simon Mintz said Caine had been running a bed and breakfast in the Welsh countryside since the ‘destruction’ of his broadcasting career.

Caine was found guilty by a jury of three counts of gross indecency.

Judge Timothy Petts jailed Caine for eight years and handed him a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years. Caine will also be on the sexual offenders register for life.

Judge Petts said: ‘In the 1970s, you befriended and indeed groomed the victim who was then a teenager with an interest in the world of radio broadcasting.

‘You clearly impressed him with your personality, your sports car and the behind the scenes access you gave him to BBC Radio Merseyside.

‘He frequently went there with you at weekends where, I’m sure his presence was unremarkable in those days.

‘These assaults collectively have had a profound and long-lasting impact on the victim’s life.’