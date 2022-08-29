Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will seal a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen after the Bundesliga side agreed on a deal until the end of the season.

The England international failed to make a mark last season due to a crippling Achilles injury he sustained and Thomas Tuchel with Raheem Sterling already signed as his replacement.

Now Hudson-Odoi is ready to clinch his first ever loan move from Chelsea and is set to fly out to Germany to put pen to paper on a season-long deal, according to Sky Sports.

Sportsmail reported last week how Chelsea and Leverkusen were in talks over the loan with Hudson-Odoi informed Chelsea he was keen to leave earlier this month in a bid to secure more regular football.

Hudson-Odoi, who joined Chelsea at the age of six as has risen up the ranks to make 126 appearances for the senior side.