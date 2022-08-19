Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski reportedly had his watch stolen outside the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, August 18.

The watch worth €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca, according to ESPN.

The thief is said to have opened Lewandowski’s car door and taken the watch as the Polish international signed autographs, before attempting to run after the thief himself.

The report said Police arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga game at Real Sociedad.

The 33-year-old joined the Spanish giants from Bayern Munich last month after helping the German side win eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in eight seasons.