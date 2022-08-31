Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly suffered a broken jaw during a terrifying robbery attack at his family home.

Aubameyang was assaulted in the early hours of Monday, when a gang broke into his home equipped with firearms and iron bars.

The Gabonese footballer was reportedly assaulted by a group of four men and threatened with firearms and iron bars in front of his wife Alysha Behague and their two terrified children in the early hours of Monday morning.

Club sources initially said Aubameyang and his wife, who were handcuffed during the burglary with their kids also inside the property in Castelldefels, just outside of Barcelona, did not have serious internal injuries.

But it has now been reported that the former Arsenal striker did break his jaw during the break-in and will be out for around three weeks.

However, talks are ongoing over the 33-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge but there isn’t yet an agreement between Barcelona and Chelsea in place, or personal terms agreed with the former Arsenal striker.

The Athletic report that Aubameyang would not be able to play right away if he does sign for Chelsea because of the facial injury.

Barcelona have moved Aubameyang and his family into a five-star hotel in the city and offered them psychological counselling following the ordeal.

The thieves escaped with jewels after Aubameyang was forced to open a safe within the property in Castelldefels, a coastal town south of Barcelona.

Aubameyang, 33, was struck on the chin with an iron bar, while Behague suffered a blow to the head, but they decided initally against hospital treatment in order not to further frighten their kids.

The children – Curtys, 11, and Pierre, six – saw their parents held on the ground for an hour while the thieves ransacked the house in the early hours of Monday morning. Catalan news outlet ARA reported police are looking for the assailants and believe they belong to an organised gang of Kosovar Albanians.