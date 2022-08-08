Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – A California bank executive has been identified as the third person killed in a lightning strike near the White House last week.

Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Los Angeles-based vice president at City National Bank, was identified by DC police as the third fatality from Thursday night’s strike.

It was initially reported that lighting struck 4 people in Lafayette Park, yards from the White House fence, and they were all in critical condition.

Two later died. They were identified as James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, childhood sweethearts from Wisconsin who were in the capital celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary when cameras caught a huge bolt striking a tree they were near.

Brooks, the third victim has now passed on. The fourth person struck by lightning is still in critical condition.

City National Bank said Sunday August 7, that it was “devastated to learn of the sudden death of one of our colleagues.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the bank said.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his loving family, his many friends and our colleagues. His joyful spirit will live on in our hearts,” the bank said.

Brooks Lambertson previously worked as a marketing manager for the LA Clippers and was in DC for business when he was struck.

Watch video of the lightning strike below.

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in lightning strikes in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/IVivIeQIfc — BNO News (@BNONews) August 5, 2022