Monday, August 8, 2022 – A short video has surfaced online showing the moment a man accidentally fell into the grave during burial.

The incident happened when the body of the deceased was being lowered to the grave.

The man baffled mourners after he tripped and fell inside the grave, bringing the ceremony to a near standstill.

The video is both hilarious and sad and it has sparked mixed reactions online.

“This is the reason we should pay people before they die,” a social media user hilariously commented.

“Maybe the man had a hand in the deceased’s death,” another user opined.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.