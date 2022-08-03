Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday met leaders from Kisumu and Kakamega counties, where he shared secret details of a poll conducted by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

During the meeting, Uhuru drummed up support for Raila Odinga‘s presidency and revealed the deliberations he made with Jakom to conclude that Baba is the best option to lead Kenya out of corruption.

Sources at the meeting disclosed the President urged the leaders to ensure the Western Kenya region moves from 74 -76 percent voter turnout to 99 percent to realize Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“Although data backs Raila Odinga, the President told us we must ensure 99 percent of voter turnout for Raila Odinga to become president,” said a source who requested anonymity.

The President also warned Azimio One Kenya alliance candidates against focussing on winning their small seats, stressing that a bigger price remains an Odinga presidency, which will be beneficial to the region.

