Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has condoled with the family of slain IEBC returning officer Daniel Musyoka.

Taking to his Facebook page, Owino called for a speedy probe into the murder of Musyoka.

“I am saddened by the death of former Embakasi East constituency IEBC Returning Officer Mr.Musyoka.

“I send my condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Mr. Musyoka.

“I urge the relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigations and bring the culprits to book,” he wrote.

Musyoka’s body was discovered in Kilombero Forest in Kajiado by herders.

His body had injuries and it is suspected that he was killed elsewhere and then dumped in the forest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.