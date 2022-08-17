Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has sacked his social media page administrator for claiming that 0.01 percent of the 14.2 million voters who cast their votes in the last week’s presidential election is 142,000 votes.

On Tuesday, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson, Madam Juliana Cherera, announced that 0.01 percent of 14,200,000 is equivalent to 142,000 instead of 14,200.

Babu Owino, in a tweet on Wednesday morning, claimed that Cherera was right since 0.01 percent of 14,200,000 is 142,000.

“Kenyans how is this maths wrong when I never included the %? What is 0.01 of 14.2M? You are talking about 0.01% while I’m talking about 0.01 without %. Take a calculator and do 0.01 times 14.2M, U gets 142k. When U do 0.01% times 14.2M you get 1420,” Owino tweeted.

However, in a social media post immediately, Babu Owino stated that he has sacked his page administrator for embarrassing him.

“Leo huyu admin wangu amefukuzwa kazi kwa kuchoma,” Owino stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.