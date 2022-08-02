Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, was showered with love by school-going kids while on the campaign trail in Kiambu.

The kids, who were heading home from school, were excited to see Karua.

They chanted ‘Azimio’ slogans and inquired about the whereabouts of Baba.

“Ako wapi Baba’’ the kids were heard asking as they waved to Karua.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with the majority of Netizens saying that even kids are safe under ‘Baba na Martha’.

Watch the inspiring video.

