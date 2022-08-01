Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 August 2022 – Popular social media influencer, Azzizad Nasenya, has been accused of neglecting her ailing father in the village.

According to Instagram bigwig, Madollar Mapesa, he received a message from Azzizad’s brother begging for money to take their ailing father to the hospital.

He was in dire need of medical attention after losing breath and when the family contacted Azzizad, she refused to send money to take him to the hospital,

Azzizad’s brother was forced to seek help from Madollar, who sent him Ksh 50,000 and promised to buy him a motorbike.

He reportedly told Madollar that Azzizad doesn’t send any money to her family despite landing lucrative deals.

She has also neglected her grandmother who raised her.

Maddolar accused Azzizad of faking a lavish lifestyle on social media and shared messages between him and her brother.

This is what he posted on his Instagram account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.