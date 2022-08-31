Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 31 August 2022 – The Kenyan Tiktok community led by Azziad Nasenya is pushing for justice for the late Rehema Rose, an upcoming Tiktoker who was murdered by her boyfriend in mid-August 2022, leaving behind her young son.

The deceased Tiktoker and makeup artist who was based in Embakasi was described as a sweet soul full of life.

She was in her 20s by the time of her demise.

Netizens continue reposting videos of the once jolly content creator with captions bearing the hashtag ‘’Justice for Rehema’.

Below are TikTok videos of the late Rehema.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.