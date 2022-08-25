Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – A vocal Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has taunted Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, over the outcome of the Presidential election.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Lurambi Member of Parliament, Titus Khamala, urged Atwoli to maintain the same public prominence and energy as before the August 9 general elections.

“Baba Atwoli, wherever you are, toka nje (come outside) be fearless Baba Atwoli,” Khamala, who has a penchant for theatrics is heard daring the old man.

Atwoli, who was criticizing Ruto’s bid, had earlier said that he was double sure that the President-elect will not be on the ballot during the August 9th poll.

Ruto, however, won the elections with over 7.1 million votes, beating Raila who managed to get over 6.9 million votes in the hotly contested polls.

Atwoli has rarely been seen in public since the elections save for when he accompanied the Azimio team at the Supreme Court registry in Milimani as they filed their petition on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.