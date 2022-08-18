Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Renowned scholar and columnist, Prof Peter Kagwanja, has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta for not congratulating President-Elect William Ruto, who emerged victorious during the just concluded Presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local blogs on Thursday, Prof Kagwanja, who is also an Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, said Uhuru’s silence is wanting since over 20 Heads of State across the world have congratulated President-Elect William Ruto.

“More than 20 Heads of State, regional and international agencies have sent congratulatory messages to Kenya’s president-elect, Dr. William Ruto.

“Shockingly, Kenya‘s state house is dead mute. True it takes a nationalist to build a nation,” Kagwanja stated.

Impeccable sources say Uhuru is still at State House thinking of his next move after his candidate, Raila Odinga was annihilated by Ruto in the just concluded presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.