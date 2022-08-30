Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – The presidential petition currently before the Supreme Court has taken an interesting twist.

This is after an Azimio agent threw Raila Odinga under the bus at the time when he needs him the most by supporting President-elect William Ruto in the case.

In a replying affidavit to Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua’s petition, Eric Atuma claimed that one of the forms attached by his coalition is fake.

He noted that the copy of Form 34A attached to Azimio’s petition did not represent what he submitted to the party.

Atuma oversaw the elections at St. Martin’s School Kibarage polling station in Kitisuru Ward, Westlands Constituency during the August 9 polls.

He affirmed that upon completion of the tally, he submitted the form to his party electronically.

“That I have been shown a copy of Form 34A annexed to the Affidavit of Arnold Oginga; Paragraph 13 and the document appearing on page 121 of the Affidavit, ostensibly captioned as “Agent Copy” purporting to be the form 34A emanating from the referenced polling station.

“The form 34A produced in the Affidavit of Arnold Oginga is NOT the true copy of the Form 34A that we obtained from the presiding officer at the polling station and certainly not the electronic copy that I submitted to ODM/Azimio Party,” read an excerpt from his affidavit.

He confirmed that the form he submitted to the party mirrored the document that was then uploaded on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal.

“As an agent of ODM/Azimio in the respective polling station, I wish to confirm that the true representation of Form 34A is that which I sent to the Party and produced herewith marked as E. A 1 and that the same form is in consonance with the Form 34A contained in the 1st Respondent’s (IEBC) portal,” Atuma stated in his affidavit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.