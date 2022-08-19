Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Azimio supporters still believe in the power of the Deep State even after letting Raila Odinga down, during the just concluded General Election.

This is after renowned City lawyer Donald Kipkorir sought President Uhuru Kenyatta’s help to stop Deputy President William Ruto from further destroying Raila Odinga even after beating him in the presidential contest.

Kipkorir begged Uhuru to stop Ruto from buying Azimio elected leaders.

Since his declaration as the President-elect, Ruto has not rested yet as he embarked on poaching Azimio leaders to Kenya Kwanza in a bid to disorient and disintegrate Azimio for good.

Yesterday, Mandera Senator-elect and United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader Ali Roba ditched Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

“We salute the United Democratic Movement (UDM) leadership for abandoning Azimio La Umoja and joining Kenya Kwanza,” Ruto said.

Kipkorir is pleading with Uhuru and Raila to rein in elected allies decamping to William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kipkorir claimed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leadership was using a series of calculated moves to change the country’s political landscape.

“Cognizant Supreme Court may void the presidential results, UDA leadership is in a blitzkrieg to change the political landscape by buying all Independent MPs and Azimio fringe parties,” Kipkorir claimed.

He requested Raila and his handshake partner to move with speed to address the deliberate steps by their competitor.

“Raila Odinga has to take proactive steps to stop the hemorrhage. Now. Uhuru Kenyatta must help,” he said.

He has also faulted leaders for defecting to other parties, saying that Kenyans voted in their millions for MPs for their political affiliation or independence, so changing parties was unfair to the voter.

“Only last week, Kenyans in their millions went to vote for their MPs because of their political affiliation or for being Independent. Yet, even before they take their seats, they’ve defected,” Kipkorir opined.

The city lawyer said that the electorate has the mandate to stop them from taking their seats for reasons of misrepresentation and fraud

The Kenyan DAILY POST.