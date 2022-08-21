Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – An Australia-based Nigerian lecturer has narrated how a Nigerian man got into trouble in the country after dumping a white woman he promised to date before they had sex.

According to Daniel Chukwuemeka, the man had told the woman he wanted something serious but was only there for the sex. After having sex with the lady twice, he decided to quit the relationship, which in turn angered the woman.

She then reported him to the police and accused him of breach of partnership agreement.

It was revealed that after the man was invited by the police to give his own side of the story, he couldn’t say much because there was ‘evidence’ in the chats between him and the lady.

The Nigerian man is now being asked by the police to get at least two residents to vouch for his goodwill, or else the case would be taken to court.

Chukwuemeka wrote;

A Nigerian brother here is in trouble.

He promised to date an oyibo lady whereas the only thing he wanted was knacks. So, after a few days of talking and meeting, brother knacked twice (only) within a day and decided to clean mouth.

But the lady reported him to the police and accused him of breach of partnership agreement.

Police don invite brother to tell his own side of the story and brother cannot say much because the evidence is there in the chats between him and the lady.

Brother now began to look for fellow Nigerians to put in some good word for him because the police say he should get at least two residents to vouch for his goodwill.

Failure to do so, the case will be taken to court.

No fellow Nigerian wants to go to the police and vouch for brother because no one wants a dent on their hustle for Australian permanent residency and subsequent citizenship.

Nigerian police would have probably laughed at the lady’s case, especially since they are not married. Brother forgot he is not in Nigeria. He was probably thinking with his D.He forgot he lives in a country where marriage is not a big deal, where two people living together over a certain period of time and sharing bills would even be recognised by the state as (de facto) partners without them needing to be legally married.