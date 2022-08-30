Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: ASSISTANT TEACHER

Overview of the Position

Our client in the education Industry in Syokimau is urgently looking to recruit an Assistant Teacher who will be responsible for providing learners with learning activities and experiences designed to help them fulfill their potential for intellectual, emotional, physical, and social growth. Develop or modify curricula and prepare lessons and other instructional materials to learner ability levels. Work in self-contained, team, departmental, or itinerant capacity as assigned.

Duties & Responsibilities

Getting the classroom ready for lessons

Helping children who need extra support to complete tasks

Assisting teachers to plan learning activities and complete records

Supporting teachers in managing class

Supervising class activities

Assist in lesson preparation and teaching

Qualifications

Be a holder of a P1 or ECDE Diploma from a recognized institution.

At least 2 years experience

Have a proven track record of academic success and high achievements

Excellent Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Computer literate with experience in e-learning techniques is an added advantage

Must be of high personal Integrity, Ethics and patient

Teachable

Proactive and self-motivated

CBC Training is an added advantage

TSC registration will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their detailed CV and a cover letter with the subject Assistant Teacher to https://airtable.com/shrkc7VAqmbQL1A6D no later than 3rd Sept 2022.