JOB TITLE: ASSISTANT TEACHER
Overview of the Position
Our client in the education Industry in Syokimau is urgently looking to recruit an Assistant Teacher who will be responsible for providing learners with learning activities and experiences designed to help them fulfill their potential for intellectual, emotional, physical, and social growth. Develop or modify curricula and prepare lessons and other instructional materials to learner ability levels. Work in self-contained, team, departmental, or itinerant capacity as assigned.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Getting the classroom ready for lessons
- Helping children who need extra support to complete tasks
- Assisting teachers to plan learning activities and complete records
- Supporting teachers in managing class
- Supervising class activities
- Assist in lesson preparation and teaching
Qualifications
- Be a holder of a P1 or ECDE Diploma from a recognized institution.
- At least 2 years experience
- Have a proven track record of academic success and high achievements
- Excellent Verbal and Written Communication Skills
- Computer literate with experience in e-learning techniques is an added advantage
- Must be of high personal Integrity, Ethics and patient
- Teachable
- Proactive and self-motivated
- CBC Training is an added advantage
- TSC registration will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should send their detailed CV and a cover letter with the subject Assistant Teacher to https://airtable.com/shrkc7VAqmbQL1A6D no later than 3rd Sept 2022.
