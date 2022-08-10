Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Public Health Officer

Qualifications

Served in the grade of Assistant Public Health Officer II, Job Group CPSB 10/’J’ for a minimum period of three (3) years

Diploma in either Environmental Health Science or Public Health Inspection from a recognized institution;

Certificate of competence from the Association of Public Health Officers; and iv. Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

How to Apply

PLEASE NOTE:

All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the on-line form.

ALL Serving Officers in the County Public Service, MUST clearly indicate on the on-line form: – The Officer’s Payroll Number;

Date of first appointment;

Date of last promotion to the current grade; and

Substantive designation and Job Group.

During interviews, shortlisted candidates will be required to produce the following original documents: – National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates; current payslip and letter of

appointment/promotion to the current grade.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer and women, persons living with

Disabilities are encouraged to apply. 6. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Application Procedure

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website http://www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the

Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before 16th August, 2022 at 11.59 P.M . N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

. N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. will be accepted. Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified. PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY