Friday, August 26, 2022 – A New Jersey art teacher is receiving heat from parents at the preschool where she teaches.

Her voluptuous curves and figure-hugging dresses is the bone of contention.

Parents said her curves are a distraction for their children.

The teacher is quite popular on Instagram where she regularly shares photos of herself in class or engaging in other fun activities outside school.

Some parents are calling for her to be fired while others say she should just wear clothes that hide her curves.

Under both New Jersey and federal labor law, it would be illegal for a school to fire a teacher based on their physical appearance, which is perhaps why there’s been no action taken against the supposed complaints that have been made in regards to the woman’s looks.

