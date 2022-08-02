Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Arsenal striker, Folarin Balogun, is set to join French club Reims on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker signed a new four-year contract last April which runs until 2025 and remains a part of manager Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans. But the club is willing to let him leave on loan to aid his development with regular football having bolstered their frontline with the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Folarin Balogun is inching closer to signing for Reims in Ligue 1, despite having offers from Premier League clubs. The Gunners will let the 21-year-old forward depart on a loan deal as competition for places at the Emirates remains high.

Balogun has made 10 appearances for Arsenal, though two have been starts, and scored twice.

He also spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and has scored six times in 11 appearances for England under-21s.