Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Folarin Balogun has joined Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker signed a new four-year contract last April which runs until 2025 and remains a part of manager Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans. But the club decided to let him leave on loan to aid his development with regular football having bolstered their frontline with the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

The American-born striker made an immediate impact following his breakthrough when he scored twice in the Europa League from just five substitute appearances.

Balogun spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Middlesborough, where he made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting three times.

The loan deal at the French club is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.