Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Arsenal have been placed on the FFP watchlist by UEFA after reporting a loss of £213million over the past three seasons.

UEFA rules only allow € 30 million (£25million) over a three-year period, but UEFA allow covid-related losses, and ‘healthy’ spending on women’s football and the academy to be written off.

The Gunners have spent heavily over the past two seasons.

Last summer, Arsenal were the Premier League’s top spenders, parting way with over £150million on Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale among others.

This summer, Arsenal have purchased Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Fabio Vieira.

The Daily Mail are reporting 20 clubs across Europe have been identified as potentially breaking FFP rules for the 2021/22 season by UEFA.

However, UEFA are still yet to receive the final accounts from teams, meaning it’s unclear what sort of punishment Arsenal could receive.

PSG and Barcelona are also set to be handed punishments for their accounts up to 2020/21.