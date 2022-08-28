Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 August 2022– An armed thug was fatally wounded last night in Eastleigh when he accosted a man walking from a mosque who turned out to be an undercover detective.

The thug and his accomplice who were on a motorbike had confronted Corporal Abu as he walked from a mosque in Ushirika estate, at around 9 pm.

The duo ransacked his pockets making away with his mobile phone, wallet and other valuables before one of them fired at the detective missing his left ear by a whisker.

But in a quick rejoinder, the detective based at a specialized unit at DCI headquarters whipped out his firearm that was carefully tucked in his loins, chambered a round and gave the thug a taste of his own medicine, fixing the thug’s appointment with his creator instantly.

As Corporal Abu dashed down to disarm the miscreant, his accomplice quickly jumped on the getaway bike, gave it two spirited kicks and as fate would have it, the damned beast failed to start.

In one swift move, the thug then jumped into a water culvert by the roadside, as Abu rained a torrent of shots toward him from his prone position, perforating his hindquarters severely.

But the determined thug chose to flee with the life-threatening injuries than surrender and face justice.

A Jericho pistol serial No: KP 44338853 with six live rounds of 9mm calibre was recovered from the slain thug.

Preliminary investigations by detectives based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory – Ballistic Unit, have since identified the firearm as a police firearm that was snatched from a senior police officer in Naivasha, on November 16, 2020, in an armed robbery.

The officer was accosted at the entrance to his home at Lakeview estate as he retired for the night, after overseeing the enforcement of curfew orders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior officer was left unconscious at his gate with life-threatening injuries inflicted on his head. Quick action by well-wishers who had rushed him to the hospital saved his life.

At the scene of last night’s attack, one spent cartridge of 9mm calibre and a black motorcycle registration number KMFE 106P was impounded.

This attack comes in the wake of increased deployment of undercover detectives in the city, as the Directorate takes steps to destabilize criminal gangs that regroup after general elections.

Meanwhile, detectives are cautioning medical practitioners to be on the lookout for a short, well-built middle-aged man, with bullet-riddled behinds to report to detectives immediately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.