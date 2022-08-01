Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 01 August 2022 – A disgruntled lady has taken to social media and called out the management of AfroSayari – a popular restaurant in Nairobi – for giving her a raw deal.
She went to the restaurant and ordered sautéed potatoes and since she was in a hurry, she requested the staff to pack the food for her.
She was disappointed after unpacking the potatoes at home.
She shared a photo on social media and wondered whether the sauteed potatoes are worth Ksh 250.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>