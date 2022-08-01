Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 August 2022 – A disgruntled lady has taken to social media and called out the management of AfroSayari – a popular restaurant in Nairobi – for giving her a raw deal.

She went to the restaurant and ordered sautéed potatoes and since she was in a hurry, she requested the staff to pack the food for her.

She was disappointed after unpacking the potatoes at home.

She shared a photo on social media and wondered whether the sauteed potatoes are worth Ksh 250.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.