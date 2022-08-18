Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement regarding the chaotic drama at Bomas of Kenya, where Deputy President William Ruto was declared president-elect amid controversies.

This comes hours after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati directed the police to launch an investigation into the Bomas incidents.

In a statement, police disclosed that CCTV files of BOmas had already been collected and undergoing forensic review to determine what indeed happened.

“On the incident which involved fracas at the IEBC National Tallying Centre-Bomas, police are seized of the matter and pursuing the investigation. CCTV files have been collected and forwarded for further forensic analysis to aid the investigation,” police stated.

IEBC Chair Chebukati called for the arrest and prosecution of leaders who perpetrated the attack on two commissioners, Prof. Abdi Guliye, Boya Molu, and CEO Marjan Marjan.

“During the announcement of the presidential results, Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners Prof. Abdi Guliye, and Boya Molu, and CS/CEO Marjan H. Marjan were physically attacked, assaulted, and injured by persons in the company of certain political leaders. We call for the arrest and prosecution of these assailants regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.

Police are also investigating the brutal murder of the 53-year-old Daniel Musyoka who was the Returning Officer of Embakasi East Constituency.

