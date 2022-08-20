Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua has weighed more than 10 kilos (22 pounds) heavier than defending champion Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their world title rematch in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, August 19, two-time heavyweight champion Joshua tipped the scales at 110.9 kilos (244.5 pounds) while Ukraine’s Usyk weighed 100.5 kilos (221.6 pounds), both similar to last year’s fight in London.

The fighters came face-to-face in a 90-second stare-down before shaking hands and posing for the cameras.

“All this stuff, weight, face-off, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s all about the fight,” Joshua said. “I’m just ready for 12 rounds, 100 percent. Anything shorter than that, it’s a bonus.”

While many commentators have written off Joshua, the boxer has promised to be more “competitive”.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested Joshua will go for the knock-out.

The fight, tagged “Clash of the Dunes” will take place on Saturday, August 20, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, the first heavyweight world title fight in the conservative kingdom.