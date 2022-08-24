Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Top boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has claimed that Anthony Joshua has ‘lost faith in the system’ after he threw Oleksandr Usyk’s world heavyweight titles out of the ring after his rematch defeat last weekend.

Joshua failed to reclaim his WBO, WBA, IBO, and IBF titles to Usyk which he lost in their first encounter last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

After losing a split-decision on the judges’ scorecards, an emotional AJ confronted members of Usyk’s team and threw his rival’s titles out of the ring before conducting a bizarre post-fight speech.

Speaking about the incident, Hearn told IFL TV: “He’s held onto those belts for a long time, and those governing bodies have charged him a lot of money and put a lot of mandatories on him.”

“And I think he’s lost a lot of faith in the system and I think he started to not be interested in fighting for belts anymore. I think he just wants to fight for enjoyment and to challenge himself.

“Of course, he wanted to be undisputed, but a lot of that was frustration.

He left the ring, cuz he knew, ‘I’m gonna do something stupid, yeah.’ And he forced himself, ‘I can’t (just leave),’ so he went back in the ring and he gave a speech, which, he was a little bit out of it. But it was just pure emotion. That was just from the heart.”