Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – British sports promoter, Eddie Hearn has disclosed said that Anthony Joshua will keep on fighting in the ring despite losing his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk.

This is coming after a number of boxing pundits and professionals, including former WBO cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson, suggested Joshua could retire from the sport after his loss, over the weekend.

However, the 32-year-old British boxer and his promoter Hearn have insisted that an early retirement isn’t a possibility.

“I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it’s possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing. Eddie said December,” Joshua said.

“If it’s about who I fight, it’s come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don’t mind.”

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hearn said there were plenty of great fights still to come for Joshua.

“People talked in the build-up about him retiring,” Hearn said.

“When you lose a split decision to the pound-for-pound number one, why would you contemplate retirement?

“It’s about passion. It’s about if you still want it. You could see how much he wanted it by his post-fight interview.”

Hearn then suggested former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and long-time rival Dillian Whyte were two likely opponents.

“I’d like to see him back out. Maybe even in late December,” Hearn added.“There’s massive fights for him. Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder.

“There’s so many fights for him in the top (10). There’s even some Brits for him that are coming through in a couple of fights as well.

“We’ve just got to see what he wants to do. It’s going to be a tough, tough defeat to take but he’ll be back.”