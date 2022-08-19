Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a guaranteed minimum of £33.2 million ($40m) for their world heavyweight championship rematch this weekend.

It was also gathered that the pay could rise close to $50 million for either Joshua or Usyk if pay-per-view television sales reach a level sufficient to justify adding a bonus for the winner.

The Saudis paid a basic $80 million to stage this Saturday night’s fight in the Jeddah Sports City’s 10,000 seat Arena.

This will be the second highest purse ever paid to a British boxer, since Joshua’s own record of $60 million for the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in which he regained the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles following his first career defeat.

According to Mail Online, the Saudi Kingdom is expected to raise the ante for a fight for the undisputed world heavyweight title involving the winner of Usyk v Joshua. Perhaps as high as $100 million (£82m) if Fury is the opponent.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says: ‘They want more big events here, especially the undisputed title, and would prefer it to include Fury.’ The fight will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.