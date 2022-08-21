Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer Japhet Dibo, who was reported missing on Thursday, has been found.

This comes just before Raila Odinga moves to court to challenge President-elect William Ruto’s controversial win, where he has accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of bungling elections.

Speaking to the media, Dibo’s lawyer, Trevor Lichuma, revealed that his client had been captured by unknown people on Thursday night and was released on Friday, August 19, at 2 pm.

Dibo was contracted by IEBC as an Information Technology Consultant during the election period. At the time, he worked at his office situated in KISM Towers, Nairobi County.

“Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter and we hope they will get to the bottom of it all,” Lichuma stated.

Dibo’s wife, Flora Aluoch, noted that her husband had left his office on Thursday night in the company of an unknown person and never returned home.

Fearing the worst, she reported the matter to Kilimani police station under O/B number 39/19/08/2022. She revealed that her husband was last seen donning a light blue shirt and navy blue pair of trousers.

She noted the incident caused them anguish as a family and forced them to take immediate action.

Dibo, an IT specialist, owns Dial Africa – which is a platform that enables a smooth customer experience through interactions and is a cloud-based and AI-powered tool.

The incident comes days after IEBC Embakasi East Returning Officer, Daniel Musyoka, was found murdered in Amboseli Park, Kajiado County after missing for six days.

