Wednesday, August 23, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is mourning yet another one of its Returning Officers.

Geoffrey Gitobu, a Returning Officer for the Gichugu Constituency in Kirinyaga County, died yesterday evening under mysterious circumstances.

Preliminary reports indicated that Gitobu collapsed outside IEBC offices in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

He was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kirinyaga county Returning Officer, Jane Gitonga, explained that the deceased was on a three-day off duty when he decided to visit his family in Nanyuki and was expected to report back to work on Wednesday, August 24.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is yet to issue a statement on the mysterious death of one of its officials.

Gitobu – who played a critical role in the August 9 General Election – is said to have visited the Nanyuki IEBC offices to print some forms when the unfortunate happened.

A police report indicated that the cause of his death was not immediately identified and that an autopsy would be conducted to reveal the cause.

His death comes just days after Embakasi East Returning Officer, Daniel Mbolu Musyoka, was found murdered in Kajiado County.

The deaths of IEBC officials come even as things are getting hotter for the commission for allegedly rigging Raila Odinga’s victory in favour of President-elect William Ruto.

Raila has since launched a petition at the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn Ruto’s controversial victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.