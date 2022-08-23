Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – A senior Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official is dead.

Geoffrey Gatobu, who was Gichugu Constituency Returning Officer, died on Monday evening in Nanyuki.

Witnesses said Gatobu collapsed at his offices in Nanyuki.

Speaking to Journalists, Kirinyaga County returning officer Jane Gitonga said the official had gone to see his family in Nanyuki over the weekend.

“I had sent him to pass by our office in Nanyuki to photocopy some documents for me,” Gitonga said.

“It is at that point that he mysteriously collapsed while at the office and was pronounced dead at one of the private health facilities within Nanyuki in which he was rushed,” Gitonga added.

Gitonga said that the 57-year-old had never complained of any illness and as such a postmortem would be better placed to reveal the cause of death.

She said his body is lying at the Nanyuki cottage hospital mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.