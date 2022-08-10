Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Outgoing Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has lost his bid to become an MP for Teso South despite being handed a direct ODM ticket.

In a statement, Ojaamong, who was first elected governor in 2013, conceded defeat after being floored by an Independent candidate.

He thanked the locals for their support during the campaigns.

“The elections are over, but our principles will endure for generations. To my family, friends, team, and campaigners, thank you for the unwavering support during my reign and campaign period,” read the statement in part.

Ojaamong was battling it out with Geoffrey Omuse, who was vying as an independent candidate, and Mary Emase of the United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

At the same time, Ojaamong congratulated the Orange Democratic Movement- ODM candidate in the Busia gubernatorial race, Paul Otuoma, for what he termed as an imminent victory for him.

He further pledged to support the next administration and oversee a smooth transition.

“Congratulations H.E. Paul Nyongesa Otuoma on being elected our second governor. The transfer of power will be seamless in order to get you started.”

Ojaamong’s first political assignment was in 2002 when he was elected as the MP for Amagoro Constituency.

He was reelected in 2007 as the MP for the newly created Teso South Constituency. He also served as assistant minister in the Ministry of Labour between 2008 and 2013.

He successfully defended the seat in 2017 by beating his closest competitor Otuoma, who is poised to succeed him if provisional results are anything to go by.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.