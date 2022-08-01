Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru will be re-elected with a landslide in August if a new opinion poll by Mizani Africa is anything to go by.

According to the poll, Waiguru is leading the gubernatorial race with 45.0 percent followed by Independent Candidate Purity Ngirici with 37.4 percent.

With 7.0 percent of the vote, Chares Kibiru is ranked third behind Muriithi with 3.7 percent and Joseph Ndathi with 2.2 percent. 1.2 percent of Kirinyaga county residents still remain undecided.

This indicates that Waiguru would have the advantage in winning the seat if elections were held right now because she is stronger than Ngirici.

It should be mentioned that Waiguru is running for the seat on the UDA party, which is led by Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

Here is the graphical representation of the Kirinyaga gubernatorial poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.