Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Kirinyaga Governor-elect Anne Waiguru has dismissed claims that there were 35,000 extra votes added to President-elect William Ruto in the August 9th General Election.

This is after Raila Odinga, through his petition challenging Ruto’s victory, claimed that Ruto had 217, 631 extra votes which were divided into almost all counties including Kirinyaga County which had almost 35,000 votes.

But while insisting that there were no ghost voters in Kirinyaga, Waiguru said 262,723 registered voters cast their presidential ballot whereas 261,823 voted for gubernatorial candidates.

Waiguru, who was re-elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, instead challenged Raila to point out the alleged extra votes.

“The Total votes cast for Kirinyaga Gubernatorial candidates are 261,823 and Presidential Candidates are 262,723. Please point out the alleged 35K opaque votes,” Waiguru said in a Tweet.

According to the numbers shared by Waiguru, 900 voters in Kirinyaga cast their votes for presidential candidates alone, pointing to a grim picture of how a voter was only given ballot paper for a particular seat.

According to a section of leaders allied to Azimio la Umoja, some of the IEBC officials colluded with Kenya Kwanza Alliance agents in William Ruto’s strongholds where they issued extra presidential ballot papers to voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.